Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Photo: Jemal Countess / Getty Images / TNS
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s party wins landslide victory in parliamentary election
- Abiy’s party won 410 of 436 parliamentary seats, a victory that assures him another term in office
- The election marked the first time Abiy faced voters since being appointed prime minister in 2018 following several years of anti-government protests
