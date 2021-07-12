Police officers detain a person during a protest as violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Violence continues in South Africa over jailing of former leader Jacob Zuma
- Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court last week. He is expected to make an attempt to be released from prison on Monday
- Supporters of Zuma looted shops and blocked roads. At least 62 people were arrested, South Africa police said
Topic | Africa
