Suspected looters lie on the ground as they are detained by South African Police Service officers outside a mall in Soweto on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Death toll rises to 72 in South Africa riots following jailing of Jacob Zuma
- Ten people were trampled to death during looting at a mall, as police and the military fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to try to halt the unrest
- The violence broke out after former president Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Thursday
