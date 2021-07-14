Suspected looters lie on the ground as they are detained by South African Police Service officers outside a mall in Soweto on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Suspected looters lie on the ground as they are detained by South African Police Service officers outside a mall in Soweto on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Death toll rises to 72 in South Africa riots following jailing of Jacob Zuma

  • Ten people were trampled to death during looting at a mall, as police and the military fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to try to halt the unrest
  • The violence broke out after former president Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Thursday

Associated PressReuters
Associated Press  and Reuters

Updated: 3:43am, 14 Jul, 2021

