A few people walk in a street strewn with dirt and filth caused after five days of violence and looting in Durban, South Africa on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
South Africa riots: armed minibus drivers patrol streets as violence and looting continues
- Concerned about loss of income, dozens of commuter minibus operators decided to take matters into their own hands and crack down on looters
- A woman was seen throwing her baby from the first floor of a building to save her from fire after shops below her flat were set on fire
