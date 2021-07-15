Masten Milimo Wanjala’s arrest was splashed across on Thursday’s front pages of the main newspapers in Kenya. Photo: AFP
Kenyan ‘bloodthirsty vampire’ recounts how he drugged and killed 10 children
- Masten Milimo Wanjala, who was arrested on Wednesday, admitted to the cold-blooded killing of at least 10 young teenagers
- Police said the 20-year-old’s victims were drugged and drained of their blood and some of them strangled
Topic | Africa
