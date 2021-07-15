Masten Milimo Wanjala’s arrest was splashed across on Thursday’s front pages of the main newspapers in Kenya. Photo: AFP Masten Milimo Wanjala’s arrest was splashed across on Thursday’s front pages of the main newspapers in Kenya. Photo: AFP
Masten Milimo Wanjala’s arrest was splashed across on Thursday’s front pages of the main newspapers in Kenya. Photo: AFP
Kenyan ‘bloodthirsty vampire’ recounts how he drugged and killed 10 children

  • Masten Milimo Wanjala, who was arrested on Wednesday, admitted to the cold-blooded killing of at least 10 young teenagers
  • Police said the 20-year-old’s victims were drugged and drained of their blood and some of them strangled

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:00pm, 15 Jul, 2021

