Military tanks patrol near a shopping centre damaged after several days of looting following the imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
South African president vows to restore order to country after week of violence sparked by imprisonment of ex president Zuma
- Ramaphosa says the chaos in which more than 200 people died had been ‘planned and coordinated’ and that the instigators would be prosecuted
- Deployment of 25,000 troops would end the violence and rampant theft in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, he says
Topic | South Africa
Military tanks patrol near a shopping centre damaged after several days of looting following the imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Reuters