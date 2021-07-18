Islamist fighters stand guard during a hostage handover in the desert outside Timbuktu. Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that first broke out in the north of the country in 2012. Photo: AP
Three Chinese among five captives kidnapped in Mali
- Gunmen reportedly arrived on motorbikes to attack a construction site, burning equipment as well as fuel tanks before withdrawing with the captives
- An Islamist insurgency that first broke out in the north of Mali in 2012 has since spread to the centre and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger
