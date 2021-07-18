Islamist fighters stand guard during a hostage handover in the desert outside Timbuktu. Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that first broke out in the north of the country in 2012. Photo: AP Islamist fighters stand guard during a hostage handover in the desert outside Timbuktu. Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that first broke out in the north of the country in 2012. Photo: AP
Three Chinese among five captives kidnapped in Mali

  • Gunmen reportedly arrived on motorbikes to attack a construction site, burning equipment as well as fuel tanks before withdrawing with the captives
  • An Islamist insurgency that first broke out in the north of Mali in 2012 has since spread to the centre and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Bamako

Updated: 8:59am, 18 Jul, 2021

Islamist fighters stand guard during a hostage handover in the desert outside Timbuktu. Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that first broke out in the north of the country in 2012. Photo: AP
