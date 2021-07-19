South African ex-president Jacob Zuma’s supporters portray him as a defender of the poor. Photo: South Africa Judiciary via AP South African ex-president Jacob Zuma’s supporters portray him as a defender of the poor. Photo: South Africa Judiciary via AP
South African ex-president Jacob Zuma’s supporters portray him as a defender of the poor. Photo: South Africa Judiciary via AP
South Africa
World /  Africa

South African ex-leader Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial resumes online without support crowd

  • Zuma, 79, faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering
  • The ex-leader has retained a fervent support base within the ruling African National Congress party and among the general public

Topic |   South Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:02pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
South African ex-president Jacob Zuma’s supporters portray him as a defender of the poor. Photo: South Africa Judiciary via AP South African ex-president Jacob Zuma’s supporters portray him as a defender of the poor. Photo: South Africa Judiciary via AP
South African ex-president Jacob Zuma’s supporters portray him as a defender of the poor. Photo: South Africa Judiciary via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE