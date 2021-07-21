Mali strongman, leader of two coups, survives knife attack

Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita survived an assassination attempt at a mosque in Bamako in the latest blow to stability in a country reeling from two military coups in less than a year. An assailant wielding a knife attacked Goita after prayers at the capital’s Grand Mosque for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, on Tuesday. Goita, a special forces colonel who was named transitional president in May, was quickly whisked away by security. The journalist saw blood at the scene, although it was unclear who was wounded. Goita later appeared on the state broadcaster ORTM, where he said he was doing “very well”. “That’s part of being a leader, there are always malcontents,” he said, wearing a blue hat and shiny blue gown. “There are people who at any time may want to try things to cause instability.” Security had subdued the attacker, and “investigations are ongoing,” the presidency said. In a tweet, the French embassy in Mali said it “strongly condemns” what it called “a shocking act which has occurred on a special day of peace and tolerance”. Mali’s former colonial ruler France called “for serenity for the continuation of the transition to its conclusion”. The assailant went for the president as an imam was directing worshippers outside the Great Mosque for a ritual animal sacrifice. Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone, who was at the mosque, said that a man had “tried to kill the president with a knife” but was apprehended. Three Chinese among five captives kidnapped in Mali The mosque’s director, Latus Toure, said an attacker had lunged at the president but wounded someone else. Later, a security official who requested anonymity said that two people had been initially arrested. Sadio Tomoda, chief of Bamako’s third police district, said the second man arrested was a special forces member armed with a pistol who had not been recognised in the confusion. He added that the solo attacker was a “teacher”, without giving further details. The attack follows months of political turmoil in Mali, which is also battling a jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes. Goita was sworn into office in June after leading the country’s second coup in less than a year. He headed a putsch last August that ousted elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after weeks of mass protests over corruption and the long-running jihadist conflict. Mali’s coup leader wrests back control of the government The junta then handed power to a civilian-led transitional government which promised to restore civilian rule in February 2022. But in late May, Goita, who was vice-president under the transitional government, ousted the president, Bah Ndaw, and premier Moctar Ouane, saying they had sought to “sabotage” the handover. In June, with Goita as interim president, a new government was unveiled, with military figures in key roles. A deeply poor state of around 20 million people, Mali has known little stability or democracy since it gained independence in 1960. Its West African neighbours have been viewing the deepening crisis with disquiet, fearing the impact on efforts to stem a jihadist insurgency in the Sahel. The bloody campaign erupted in the north of Mali in 2012, and has since spread to Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes. France, the mainstay of the anti-jihadist operation, has been especially critical of the military takeover in Mali. It suspended military cooperation after the second coup and then announced a major drawdown of its 5,100-man Barkhane mission.