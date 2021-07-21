Security personnel detain an alleged attacker in the back of a vehicle. Photo: AFP Security personnel detain an alleged attacker in the back of a vehicle. Photo: AFP
Mali strongman, leader of two coups, survives knife attack

  • Interim president Assimi Goita escapes unharmed after assailant tried to stab him at mosque
  • Two coups in past year have destabilised country that’s also battling a jihadist insurgency

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:05am, 21 Jul, 2021

