A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination at the Kololo airstrip in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: AP
Hundreds of Ugandans paid for fake coronavirus jabs in vaccination scam: health officials
- The scammers charged at least 800 people between 80,000 and 500,000 Ugandan shillings (around US$25-US$120) for a fake shot, officials said
- ‘We have arrested two medical workers in the scam, and one medical doctor is on the run,’ said Dr Warren Naamara, director of a health services monitoring unit
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
