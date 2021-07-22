A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination at the Kololo airstrip in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: AP A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination at the Kololo airstrip in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: AP
A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination at the Kololo airstrip in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

Hundreds of Ugandans paid for fake coronavirus jabs in vaccination scam: health officials

  • The scammers charged at least 800 people between 80,000 and 500,000 Ugandan shillings (around US$25-US$120) for a fake shot, officials said
  • ‘We have arrested two medical workers in the scam, and one medical doctor is on the run,’ said Dr Warren Naamara, director of a health services monitoring unit

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:10am, 22 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination at the Kololo airstrip in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: AP A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination at the Kololo airstrip in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: AP
A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination at the Kololo airstrip in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE