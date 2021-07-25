A police officer receives a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Soweto, South Africa. There has been a rapid rise in infections across the continent, and experts say the surge here has not yet peaked. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: deaths dip in Africa but WHO warns ‘the third wave is not over’
- Half of African nations are seeing a severe surge in cases but just 1.5 per cent of the continent’s population is fully vaccinated
- China has delivered 33.7 million Covid-19 vaccines to 35 African countries, including 6.69 million donated doses
