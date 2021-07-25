The site of the Chinese mining company Zijin Mining in Kolwezi, southern Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Xinhua The site of the Chinese mining company Zijin Mining in Kolwezi, southern Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese nationals face prosecution in Democratic Republic of Congo over illegal miners incident

  • ‘Two Chinese used two soldiers of the FARDC to beat up and mistreat Congolese artisanal miners,’ said army spokesman Leon-Richard Kasonga
  • Kasonga said the Chinese nationals would face prosecution for ‘inciting soldiers to commit crimes, acts contrary to their duties’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:39am, 25 Jul, 2021

