The site of the Chinese mining company Zijin Mining in Kolwezi, southern Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese nationals face prosecution in Democratic Republic of Congo over illegal miners incident
- ‘Two Chinese used two soldiers of the FARDC to beat up and mistreat Congolese artisanal miners,’ said army spokesman Leon-Richard Kasonga
- Kasonga said the Chinese nationals would face prosecution for ‘inciting soldiers to commit crimes, acts contrary to their duties’
