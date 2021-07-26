A demonstrator flashes victory signs as he faces Tunisian police officers during a demonstration in Tunis, Tunisia on Sunday. Photo: AP
Hundreds of Tunisian protesters march against government in cities across the country
- In the capital Tunis, protesters gathered in front of parliament, shouting slogans against the Islamist-inspired ruling Ennahdha party
- Several protesters were arrested and a journalist was injured when the crowd hurled stones and police fired tear gas canisters
Topic | Africa
