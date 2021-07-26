Members of the Amhara militia near the village of Adi Arkay, near Gondar, Ethiopia on July 14. Photo: AFP
Ethiopia’s Amhara state calls on ‘all young people’ to take up arms against Tigrayan forces
- ‘I call on all young people … to join the anti-TPLF war mission from tomorrow,’ said Agegnehu Teshager, president of Amhara regional government
- The call for mass mobilisation against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters continues the war and instability in the Horn of Africa country
