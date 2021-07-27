Tunisian security forces guard the parliament building in the capital Tunis. Photo: AFP Tunisian security forces guard the parliament building in the capital Tunis. Photo: AFP
Not a coup, Tunisia president declares with nation on edge

  • Tunisian president responds to coup critiques, also sacks defence minister
  • Country thrust into its it worst constitutional crisis since 2011 uprising

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:38am, 27 Jul, 2021

