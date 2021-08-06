Orthodox Christian pilgrims pray by a wall at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela in August 2012. Photo: Reuters
Tigray forces seize Ethiopia’s Lalibela, a Unesco site famed for its rock-hewn churches
- The town is a major tourist destination, but visitor numbers have plunged since war broke out in the area
- Fighting has spread from Tigray into two neighbouring regions, Amhara and Afar, forcing around 250,000 people to flee
Topic | War and conflict
