People attend a rally in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday to support the National Defence Force and to condemn the movement of Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters into Amhara and Afar regional territories. Photo: Reuters
Ethiopia urges ‘all capable citizens’ to fight in Tigray war
- The call effectively ends the government’s unilateral ceasefire and is a sign that all of the country’s 110 million people are being drawn into the conflict
- Deadly fighting in Tigray has spread into neighbouring areas and could destabilise the entire Horn of Africa region
Topic | War and conflict
