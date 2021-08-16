A man with a poster of Hakainde Hichilema, who has been declared Zambia’s next president, in Lusaka on Sunday. Photo: AFP A man with a poster of Hakainde Hichilema, who has been declared Zambia’s next president, in Lusaka on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A man with a poster of Hakainde Hichilema, who has been declared Zambia’s next president, in Lusaka on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

Zambia opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins presidency after five failed attempts

  • Businessman Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia’s 2021 presidential election
  • Zambia has been regarded as one of Africa’s most successful democracies

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:42pm, 16 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man with a poster of Hakainde Hichilema, who has been declared Zambia’s next president, in Lusaka on Sunday. Photo: AFP A man with a poster of Hakainde Hichilema, who has been declared Zambia’s next president, in Lusaka on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A man with a poster of Hakainde Hichilema, who has been declared Zambia’s next president, in Lusaka on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE