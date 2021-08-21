Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after sailing through Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, on Friday. Photo: Suez Canal Authority handout via Reuters Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after sailing through Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, on Friday. Photo: Suez Canal Authority handout via Reuters
Ever Given, the ship that blocked Suez Canal, is back for another crossing

  • The giant container vessel made the crossing escorted by a group of SCA senior pilots and two tugboats as it was en route from Britain to China
  • The ship had become jammed across the canal in March, halting all traffic and disrupting global trade

Reuters
Updated: 4:18am, 21 Aug, 2021

