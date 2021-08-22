The crown is placed on the head of 37-year-old Prince Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko during his coronation at Ode Itsekiri, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: AFP The crown is placed on the head of 37-year-old Prince Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko during his coronation at Ode Itsekiri, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: AFP
The crown is placed on the head of 37-year-old Prince Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko during his coronation at Ode Itsekiri, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

Thousands attend coronation of new king in Nigeria’s oil hub Warri

  • The king, or olu, of Warri is one of the most important traditional rulers in Nigeria, reigning over a kingdom dating back to the 15th century
  • The new king, Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko, 37, ascended the throne as the 21st olu of Warri at the ceremony in Ode-Itsekiri, his people’s ancestral home

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:19am, 22 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The crown is placed on the head of 37-year-old Prince Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko during his coronation at Ode Itsekiri, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: AFP The crown is placed on the head of 37-year-old Prince Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko during his coronation at Ode Itsekiri, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: AFP
The crown is placed on the head of 37-year-old Prince Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko during his coronation at Ode Itsekiri, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE