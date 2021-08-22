The crown is placed on the head of 37-year-old Prince Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko during his coronation at Ode Itsekiri, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Thousands attend coronation of new king in Nigeria’s oil hub Warri
- The king, or olu, of Warri is one of the most important traditional rulers in Nigeria, reigning over a kingdom dating back to the 15th century
- The new king, Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko, 37, ascended the throne as the 21st olu of Warri at the ceremony in Ode-Itsekiri, his people’s ancestral home
Topic | Africa
The crown is placed on the head of 37-year-old Prince Omo Oba Utienyinoritsetsola Emiko during his coronation at Ode Itsekiri, Nigeria on Saturday. Photo: AFP