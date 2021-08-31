A health worker administers a coronavirus vaccine to a patient on a pop-up vaccination bus in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: South Africa scientists are monitoring new variant with high mutation rate
- The variant, known as C.1.2., was flagged last week by the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation and Sequencing Platform
- So far C.1.2 has been detected in all nine of South Africa’s provinces, and in other parts of the world including China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Britain
