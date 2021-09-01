A woman receives a vaccination against Ebola in the slum of Alakro in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in August. Photo: Reuters
No evidence that Ivory Coast patient had Ebola virus, says WHO
- The initial positive test led Ivory Coast to declare its first Ebola outbreak in more than 25 years. Ebola typically kills about half of those it infects
- ‘WHO considers that the patient did not have Ebola virus disease and further analysis on the cause of her illness is ongoing,’ the WHO said
