Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Photo: AP
Leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine meet in Cairo to discuss reviving Middle East peace process
- Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the Palestinian Authority’s Mahmoud Abbas discussed strengthening Israel-Hamas ceasefire
- The three leaders said the Palestinians have a right to an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel staunchly opposes such a plan
Topic | Africa
