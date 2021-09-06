Former South African President Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa in May. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
South Africa’s jailed former president Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole
- Zuma was jailed for defying a court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018
- Last month prison authorities said Zuma, serving a 15-month sentence in Estcourt prison, underwent unspecified surgery
Topic | South Africa
Former South African President Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa in May. Photo: AFP via Getty Images