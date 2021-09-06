Former South African President Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa in May. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Former South African President Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa in May. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Former South African President Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa in May. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
World /  Africa

South Africa’s jailed former president Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole

  • Zuma was jailed for defying a court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018
  • Last month prison authorities said Zuma, serving a 15-month sentence in Estcourt prison, underwent unspecified surgery

Topic |   South Africa
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:35am, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former South African President Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa in May. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Former South African President Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa in May. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Former South African President Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa in May. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE