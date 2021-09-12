A man who set himself on fire is helped by passers-by and police officers in Tunis, Tunisia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Tunisian man sets himself on fire, suffers third-degree burns
- The man, whose motives are unknown, doused himself with flammable material which he set on fire with a lighter, a witness said
- Last week a young man wounded in the 2011 revolution burned himself alive after the government failed to provide compensation, his family said
Topic | Africa
