A man who set himself on fire is helped by passers-by and police officers in Tunis, Tunisia on Saturday. Photo: AFP A man who set himself on fire is helped by passers-by and police officers in Tunis, Tunisia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A man who set himself on fire is helped by passers-by and police officers in Tunis, Tunisia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

Tunisian man sets himself on fire, suffers third-degree burns

  • The man, whose motives are unknown, doused himself with flammable material which he set on fire with a lighter, a witness said
  • Last week a young man wounded in the 2011 revolution burned himself alive after the government failed to provide compensation, his family said

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:14am, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man who set himself on fire is helped by passers-by and police officers in Tunis, Tunisia on Saturday. Photo: AFP A man who set himself on fire is helped by passers-by and police officers in Tunis, Tunisia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A man who set himself on fire is helped by passers-by and police officers in Tunis, Tunisia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE