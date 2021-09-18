Abdelaziz Bouteflika was among Algeria’s most enduring politicians. File photo: Reuters Abdelaziz Bouteflika was among Algeria’s most enduring politicians. File photo: Reuters
Former Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies at 84

  • He was ousted in 2019 amid pro-democracy protests after 20 years in power
  • Bouteflika, who became foreign minister at 25, stood up to the likes of Henry Kissinger in the height of the Cold War

Associated Press
Updated: 9:01am, 18 Sep, 2021

