Algerians place roses on the tomb of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika during his funeral at the El-Alia cemetery in Algiers on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Algeria buries former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in muted funeral
- Bouteflika died on Friday aged 84, after a career which took him from being the world’s youngest foreign minister to one of its oldest heads of state
- The funeral, with just three days of national mourning instead of eight, reflected a mixed legacy that left many Algerians indifferent to the ceremony
Topic | Africa
Algerians place roses on the tomb of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika during his funeral at the El-Alia cemetery in Algiers on Sunday. Photo: AFP