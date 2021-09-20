Penguins at a national park in Simons Town, South Africa. Photo: AP Penguins at a national park in Simons Town, South Africa. Photo: AP
Penguins at a national park in Simons Town, South Africa. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

Swarm of bees kills dozens of endangered penguins in South Africa

  • ‘After tests, we found bee stings around the penguins’ eyes,’ said a spokesman for the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds
  • African penguins are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list, meaning they face a high risk of extinction

Topic |   South Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:50am, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Penguins at a national park in Simons Town, South Africa. Photo: AP Penguins at a national park in Simons Town, South Africa. Photo: AP
Penguins at a national park in Simons Town, South Africa. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE