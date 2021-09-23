The Somali National Theatre in Mogadishu is under heavy security as it prepares to screen its first film in 30 years on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Somalia screens first film in 30 years, in theatre gifted by China’s Mao Zedong
- Built by Chinese engineers, the National Theatre was attacked by suicide bombers and used as a base by warlords, but has never shown a local movie – until now
- Mogadishu was home to many cinema halls during its cultural heyday, but the seaside capital fell silent after civil war erupted in 1991
Topic | Africa
