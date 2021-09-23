People wait to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: AP
South Africa furious over Britain’s travel ‘discrimination’ as costly Covid-19 rules keep tourists away
- London has kept South Africa on its red list of high-risk countries, meaning travellers must pay for pricey hotel quarantine on their return to the UK
- A British professor working in the African nation said he was ‘embarrassed’ by his home country’s government
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
