South Africa furious over Britain’s travel ‘discrimination’ as costly Covid-19 rules keep tourists away

  • London has kept South Africa on its red list of high-risk countries, meaning travellers must pay for pricey hotel quarantine on their return to the UK
  • A British professor working in the African nation said he was ‘embarrassed’ by his home country’s government

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:04pm, 23 Sep, 2021

People wait to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: AP
