Shekinah, a young Congolese woman, said she accepted an offer to have sex with WHO’s Boubacar Diallo in exchange for a job. Photo: AP
WHO workers in Democratic Republic of Congo accused of sexual abuse during Ebola outbreak
- A WHO-commissioned report identified 83 alleged perpetrators connected to the 2018-2020 mission
- Investigators uncovered a total of nine rape allegations. The women said their attackers did not use birth control, resulting in some pregnancies
