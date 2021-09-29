Tunisia's president named Najla Bouden as the country's first ever female prime minister and tasked her with forming a government, two months after he grabbed power. Photo: AFP
Tunisia’s president names Najla Bouden as country’s first female prime minister amid turmoil
- Kais Saied seized wide-ranging power in the North African country two months ago, sacking the government and suspending parliament
- The new PM – an academic with little political experience – was a surprise pick, and must now form a new government
