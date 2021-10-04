Fighters loyal to Libya's UN-backed government fire guns during clashes on the outskirts of Tripoli. Violence has plagued Libya since the fall of autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Photo: Reuters Fighters loyal to Libya's UN-backed government fire guns during clashes on the outskirts of Tripoli. Violence has plagued Libya since the fall of autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Photo: Reuters
Fighters loyal to Libya's UN-backed government fire guns during clashes on the outskirts of Tripoli. Violence has plagued Libya since the fall of autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Photo: Reuters
UN finds evidence of war crimes, crimes against humanity in Libya

  • The first findings from a ‘fact-finding mission’ chronicle accounts of crimes such as murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings and rape
  • The mission adds to a litany of news reports, UN studies and warnings from advocacy groups about the violence that has plagued the country for a decade

Associated Press
Associated Press in Geneva

Updated: 9:02pm, 4 Oct, 2021

