A mother holds her baby, who is receiving a new malaria vaccine as part of a trial at the Walter Reed Project Research Centre in Western Kenya in October 2009. Photo: AP
WHO backs use of first malaria vaccine for children
- The global health body recommended the roll-out of GlaxoSmithKline’s Mosquirix in Africa, in what could be a major advance against the deadly disease
- Malaria killed 386,000 Africans in 2019, compared with 212,000 confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in the past 18 months
