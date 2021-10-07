A mother holds her baby, who is receiving a new malaria vaccine as part of a trial at the Walter Reed Project Research Centre in Western Kenya in October 2009. Photo: AP A mother holds her baby, who is receiving a new malaria vaccine as part of a trial at the Walter Reed Project Research Centre in Western Kenya in October 2009. Photo: AP
WHO backs use of first malaria vaccine for children

  • The global health body recommended the roll-out of GlaxoSmithKline’s Mosquirix in Africa, in what could be a major advance against the deadly disease
  • Malaria killed 386,000 Africans in 2019, compared with 212,000 confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in the past 18 months

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:40am, 7 Oct, 2021

