Colombian nun kidnapped by Islamist militants in Mali in 2017 has been freed

  • Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped by the Macina Liberation Front, an al Qaeda-linked group, in February 2017 near the border with Burkina Faso
  • Photos posted on the presidency’s Twitter feed showed Narvaez, smiling and dressed in a yellow robe and headscarf

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:28am, 10 Oct, 2021

A video grab provided by the SITE Intelligence Group taken on July 2, 2017 shows Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez Argoti. Photo: Site Intelligence Group / AFP
