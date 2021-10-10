A video grab provided by the SITE Intelligence Group taken on July 2, 2017 shows Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez Argoti. Photo: Site Intelligence Group / AFP
Colombian nun kidnapped by Islamist militants in Mali in 2017 has been freed
- Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped by the Macina Liberation Front, an al Qaeda-linked group, in February 2017 near the border with Burkina Faso
- Photos posted on the presidency’s Twitter feed showed Narvaez, smiling and dressed in a yellow robe and headscarf
Topic | Africa
A video grab provided by the SITE Intelligence Group taken on July 2, 2017 shows Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez Argoti. Photo: Site Intelligence Group / AFP