A general view of people on the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters A general view of people on the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
A general view of people on the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Africa
World /  Africa

Somalia comes out on top in sea border dispute with Kenya

  • The ruling by the UN’s top court hands Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean
  • Kenya, which only got a small slice of the disputed tract of sea, has rejected the decision by the International Court of Justice

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:17am, 13 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A general view of people on the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters A general view of people on the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
A general view of people on the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE