A general view of people on the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Somalia comes out on top in sea border dispute with Kenya
- The ruling by the UN’s top court hands Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean
- Kenya, which only got a small slice of the disputed tract of sea, has rejected the decision by the International Court of Justice
Topic | Africa
