Leader of Islamic State West Africa is dead, Nigeria military says

  • The militants are an offshoot of the Boko Haram insurgent group that has been fighting against the country’s armed forces for 12 years
  • The conflict, which has spread to Chad and Cameroon, has left 300,000 dead and millions dependent on aid

Reuters
Updated: 5:54am, 15 Oct, 2021

A vehicle allegedly belonging to ISWAP is seen in Baga, Nigeria in August 2019. Photo: AFP
