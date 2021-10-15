A vehicle allegedly belonging to ISWAP is seen in Baga, Nigeria in August 2019. Photo: AFP
Leader of Islamic State West Africa is dead, Nigeria military says
- The militants are an offshoot of the Boko Haram insurgent group that has been fighting against the country’s armed forces for 12 years
- The conflict, which has spread to Chad and Cameroon, has left 300,000 dead and millions dependent on aid
Topic | Islamic State
A vehicle allegedly belonging to ISWAP is seen in Baga, Nigeria in August 2019. Photo: AFP