The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May. Photo: AP The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May. Photo: AP
The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

‘Deadly’ air strikes hit capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray

  • One adult and two children were killed in the bombardments on Mekele, in a dramatic escalation of the year-long conflict in the region
  • The government at first denied reports about the attacks, but state media confirmed the air force had struck Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) targets

Topic |   War and conflict
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:49am, 19 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May. Photo: AP The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May. Photo: AP
The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE