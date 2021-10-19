The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May. Photo: AP
‘Deadly’ air strikes hit capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray
- One adult and two children were killed in the bombardments on Mekele, in a dramatic escalation of the year-long conflict in the region
- The government at first denied reports about the attacks, but state media confirmed the air force had struck Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) targets
Topic | War and conflict
The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia in May. Photo: AP