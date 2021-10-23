A boy leans on the back of a crocodile in Bazoulé, Burkina Faso in May 2018. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus takes a bite from cult of sacred crocodiles in Africa
- The huge reptiles made the village of Bazoulé a premier tourist destination in Burkina Faso, but visitor numbers have fallen greatly amid the pandemic
- Locals have revered the crocodiles since the 1500s, when one of the animals is said to have appeared during a severe drought and led the humans to fresh water
