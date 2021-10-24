Ugandan police secure the crime scene on Sunday following a bomb blast in capital Kampala. Photo: AFP
Deadly blast at Ugandan grilled pork joint a ‘terrorist act’, president says
- The explosion at an eatery in a northern suburb of capital Kampala on Saturday killed one person and injured five
- It is the first such attack in Uganda for many years, but follows a recent uptick in signs and warnings that a strike could be imminent
Topic | Africa
Ugandan police secure the crime scene on Sunday following a bomb blast in capital Kampala. Photo: AFP