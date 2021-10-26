Police surround Mar Mina church in Cairo, Egypt in December 2017, after a deadly shoot-out outside the church. Photo: AP
Egypt lifts state of emergency after more than four years
- The move was announced by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Facebook on Monday
- The country has been under a state of emergency since over 40 people were killed in the April 2017 jihadist bombings of two Coptic churches
Topic | Egypt
