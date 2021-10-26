A Sudanese protester draped with the national flag in the capital Khartoum, on Monday. Photo: AFP A Sudanese protester draped with the national flag in the capital Khartoum, on Monday. Photo: AFP
A Sudanese protester draped with the national flag in the capital Khartoum, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

International alarm after Sudan’s military seizes power in coup

  • UN Security Council plans emergency meeting Tuesday on coup in Sudan
  • China, Sudan’s biggest trading partner, urges dialogue between factions

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:14pm, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Sudanese protester draped with the national flag in the capital Khartoum, on Monday. Photo: AFP A Sudanese protester draped with the national flag in the capital Khartoum, on Monday. Photo: AFP
A Sudanese protester draped with the national flag in the capital Khartoum, on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE