A Sudanese protester holds the national flag during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sudan’s detained prime minister allowed to return home, military says
- It is not known if Abdallah Hamdok and his wife are free to move or make calls, and their house is ‘under heavy security’
- Coup leader General Abdel-Fattah Burhand earlier said that the PM had been held for his own safety
