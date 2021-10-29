UN Security Council tells Sudan army to restore civilian government

The UN Security Council demanded the Sudan military restore the civilian-led transitional government and release all those who have been detained. “[The members of the Security Council] also called upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, refrain from the use of violence and emphasised the importance of full respect for human rights, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.” They also said that any attempt to undermine the democratic transition process in Sudan puts at risk the country’s security, stability and development. The British-drafted statement on Thursday was the product of days of laborious talks among council members and was watered down under pressure from Russia. China, a major investor in Africa, is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council. US President Joe Biden issued a separate statement echoing the UN Security Council’s call. “I urge Sudan’s military leaders to immediately release all those detained and restore the institutions associated with the transitional government, in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement,” Biden said. China urges Sudan’s warring factions to come to the table He said he believed all parties in Sudan could reclaim a shared vision for completing Sudan’s transition to democracy, aided by the international community. “The United States is committed to helping the Sudanese people achieve this goal,” Biden said. Late on Wednesday, foreign diplomats met ousted Sudanese prime minister Abdullah Hamdok in the capital Khartoum, the UN mission in the country has confirmed. An EU delegation as well as the embassies of Germany, France, Britain, the US and other countries met Hamdok at his residence, they said jointly on Twitter. “Pleased to find him in good health. We continue to call for full restoration of his liberty,” the statement tweeted by the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission (UNITAMS) read. In a statement released by the US and EU embassies in Sudan on Wednesday, diplomats had said it was “paramount for the ambassadors based in Khartoum to be able to communicate with the prime minister”. A look at 10 Africa coups in a decade, after Sudan’s second The military took power in the East African country on Monday after a period of intense political crisis, including street demonstrations demanding that the military end its involvement in the government. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who previously headed a transitional government together with Hamdok, announced on Monday that the civilian government had been dissolved and declared a state of emergency. Burhan has sacked six Sudanese ambassadors – including to the US, EU, China and France – who have been critical of his actions. The airport in the capital Khartoum, which was closed after the military coup in Sudan, opened again on Thursday. But the military had replaced the top management of the aviation authority, according to state television. Since the coup, internet access has been largely blocked. Nationwide protests are expected on Saturday during a “Day of Resistance”. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse and Associated Press