Sudanese security forces in the city of Omdurman. Photo: AFP Sudanese security forces in the city of Omdurman. Photo: AFP
Africa
UN Security Council tells Sudan army to restore civilian government

  • United Nations, United States and others urge restoration of civilian-led rule
  • Military takeover has brought a halt to Sudan’s transition to democracy

dpa
Updated: 1:44pm, 29 Oct, 2021

