An elderly patient receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Johannesburg, South Africa. File photo: AP
South Africa approves trial for oral Covid-19 vaccine
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ subsidiary Oravax gets permission to start enrolling patients in Phase 1 of tests
- The company’s CEO said the oral form would ‘potentially enable people to administer the vaccine themselves at home’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An elderly patient receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Johannesburg, South Africa. File photo: AP