Crowds protesting in Khartoum, Sudan, on Friday after a military coup earlier this week. The coup threatens to halt Sudan's fitful transition to democracy that began after the 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising. Photo: AP
Thousands of Sudanese expected to take to the streets for protests to demand restoration of civilian-led government
- With at least 11 protesters killed in clashes with security forces this week, opponents of the junta fear a full-blown crackdown and more bloodshed
- The US, which is calling for the restoration of the civilian-led government, said how the army reacts on Saturday will be a test of its intentions
Topic | Africa
Crowds protesting in Khartoum, Sudan, on Friday after a military coup earlier this week. The coup threatens to halt Sudan's fitful transition to democracy that began after the 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising. Photo: AP