People stand to look at the rubble of a 21-storey building that collapsed in Lagos on Monday. Photo: AFP
At least one dead as 21-storey building collapses in Nigeria, trapping dozens
- Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble of the building, which had been under construction in a wealthy area of Lagos
- Dozens of angry residents gathered at the site soon after the collapse, many crying and voicing frustration over the slow pace of the rescue efforts
