People stand to look at the rubble of a 21-storey building that collapsed in Lagos on Monday. Photo: AFP
At least one dead as 21-storey building collapses in Nigeria, trapping dozens

  • Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble of the building, which had been under construction in a wealthy area of Lagos
  • Dozens of angry residents gathered at the site soon after the collapse, many crying and voicing frustration over the slow pace of the rescue efforts

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:37am, 2 Nov, 2021

