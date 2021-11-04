Writer Damon Galgut is seen with his novel, The Promise, at the 2021 Booker Prize Awards Ceremony at the BBC Radio Theatre in London on Wednesday. Photo: Booker Prize Press Office via EPA-EFE
South Africa’s Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize for The Promise
- The third-time finalist was a runaway favourite for the US$69,000 award with his novel about an Afrikaner family reckoning with the country’s racist history
- Galgut is the third South African novelist to win the Booker, after Nadine Gordimer in 1974 and J.M. Coetzee, who won twice, in 1983 and 1999
Topic | Books and literature
