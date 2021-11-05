Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Photo: TNS Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Photo: TNS
Africa
Sudan coup leader orders release of four civilian ministers

  • Announcement follows talks between Sudan’s army chief and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
  • Sudan’s military seized power in late October after a period of intense political crisis

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:33pm, 5 Nov, 2021

