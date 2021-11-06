A crowd of onlookers gather at the site of the fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Photo: NDMA via Reuters
Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion kills 91 people
- Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle in Freetown
- About hundred casualties have been admitted for treatment at hospitals and clinics across the West African nation’s capital
Topic | Africa
